Mumtaz Reveals Details Of Her Call With Asha Bhosle Hours Before Lata Mangeshkar Passed Away

Mumtaz couldn’t stop herself from breaking down while talking about Lata Mangeshkar on Sunday. Lata passed away on Sunday morning after a multi-organ failure. The singer was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital last month after she was diagnosed with Covid-19. She had mild symptoms as well.

Speaking about Lata Mangeshkar, Mumtaz revealed that she had spoken to Lata’s sister, singer Asha Bhosle on Saturday evening and was informed about Lata’s health condition. “Didi is stable. Lataji had become a bit stable yesterday. Post that, I thought I would be at peace. Little did I know that the sad news was only a few hours away. Actually, I had left several text messages on Ashaji’s phone but she hadn’t answered them. All that had made me more anxious," an emotional Mumtaz told ETimes.

Lata had sung a few songs for Mumtaz, including Suno Kaho Suna, Karvaten Badalte Rahe, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and Sun Champa Sun Tara. However, Mumtaz revealed that she was honoured when Lata named the song Bindiya Chamkegi as one of her personal favourites. “There will never be another Lata Mangeshkar. Never," she added.

The legendary singer, fondly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, had an illustrious career. The 92-year-old singer began her musical journey at the age of 12 and has sung over 30,000 songs in different languages. Throughout her career, Lata was honoured with numerous awards, including the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan in 1999 and the Rajiv Gandhi Award in 1997. She also won three National Awards.

Lata Mangeshkar’s cremation will take place at Shivaji Park maidan on Sunday evening. The last funeral that took place at the maiden was of Balasaheb Thackeray. Shivaji Park holds a special place in the heart of each Maharashtrian and Mumbaikar. The mortal remains of the singer will travel in an open vehicle from her residence, Prabhu Kunj, to Shivaji Park where her cremation will take place. PM Narendra Modi is likely to attend the funeral.

