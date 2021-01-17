Mun Mun Dutta aka Babita Ji on Her Diverse Fan Base: Men of All Ages are the Same

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has to be credited with creating memorable characters that are loved by people of all age groups. While Tapu, the naughty kid-next-door has his separate fan base, other characters like Jethalal, Dayaben, Champak Chacha and others too are admired by people. Another such artist on the show that enjoys a huge fan following among viewers is Mun Mun Dutta aka Babita Ji.

Mun Mun recently reacted to why she thinks Babita Ji, and in turn she too, is loved by men in all age-groups, ranging from teenagers to married men. "Men at all ages are almost I think the same. Married men think I could have been their girlfriend. Teenagers think my girlfriend should be like her. I have gone through this so I am speaking from my experience," she shared.

TMKOH is one of the most popular shows on Indian telly right now. It has never failed to entertain the audience with its dose of humour. It is also one of India's longest running television shows. The show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

Meanwhile, the show recently undergone some changes when Sunayana Fozdar was roped in to play the character of Anjali Mehta, previously portrayed by Neha Mehta.