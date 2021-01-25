Mun Mun Dutta Calls 'Tapu' Raj Anadkat 'Stud' Over These Pics

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Raj Anadkat who plays Tapu in the serial is receiving several compliments for his stunning pictures that the actor has dropped on Instagram. The good-looking actor posed with a guitar and hat in the photos. With a fan following of one million on social media, Raj is a popular TV actor. He has appeared in the role of Tapu in TMKOC since 2017 after he replaced Bhavya Gandhi who portrayed the character from 2008-2017.

Sharing the pictures, Raj said that most music you will discover, the happier you will be. Looking at Raj’s picture, his co-star from the show, Munmun Dutta who essays the role of Babita Iyer in the show, commented ‘Stud’ and dropped a fire emoji.

The picture has received more than 1 lakh likes. Several fans of the 23-year-old actor are posting fire and heart emojis in the comments section. Seeing him wearing a hat, one user compared Raj’s look to Charlie Chaplin while another fan called him a rockstar.

Recently, the actor touched the magical number of one million fans on Instagram. The day he achieved it, Raj posted several photos and videos thanking his ‘Insta Fam’ for the achievement. Munmun had also congratulated him for getting a million followers.

In November 2020, Raj was trolled after he commented on the pictures of co-star Munmun. Raj had posted a smiling face with heart-eyes, star and some other emojis on the photo. He and Munmun were trolled for the comment as some commenters called them Arjun (Kapoor) and Malaika (Arora) of the television industry. Arjun and Malaika are reportedly in a relationship and the former is younger to Malaika.

Before working in the popular show TMKOC, Raj had worked in the 2013 show Mahabharat, Meri Maa and Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka. In Mahabharat, he played one of the 100 Kaurava brothers.