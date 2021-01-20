Mun Mun Dutta Spent 'Half Her Life' on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Set

Actress Mun Mun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared on social media some pictures from the set recently. She mentioned that 'half her life' has been spent on the set of the comedy show.

Over a picture of Gokuldham society gate, Mun Mun wrote, "Aadhi zindagi isi set pe nikal gayi." She accompanied it with an emoji. She also shared another selfie from her makeup room and wrote, "Bored but chehre par hamesha muskaan honi chahiye. PS Work mode on."

Read: Mun Mun Dutta aka Babita Ji on Her Diverse Fan Base: Men of All Ages are the Same

Mun Mun recently reacted to why she thinks Babita Ji, and in turn she too, is loved by men in all age-groups, ranging from teenagers to married men. "Men at all ages are almost I think the same. Married men think I could have been their girlfriend. Teenagers think my girlfriend should be like her. I have gone through this so I am speaking from my experience," she shared.

Mun Mun also revealed that she is a backpacker and loves to travel. However, due to Covid, she could not venture anywhere in 2020.

TMKOC is one of the most popular shows on Indian telly right now. It has never failed to entertain the audience with its dose of humour. It is also one of India's longest running television shows. The show went on air on July 28, 2008. The show is based on the column Duniya Ne Undha Chashma written by columnist and journalist/playwright Taarak Mehta for the Gujarati weekly magazine Chitralekha.

Meanwhile, the show recently undergone some changes when Sunayana Fozdar was roped in to play the character of Anjali Mehta, previously portrayed by Neha Mehta.