Munawar Faruqui and Girlfriend Nazila Break-Up? Split Rumours Spark As They Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Stand-up comedian and Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui has been outspoken about his relationship with model Nazila. However, if recent reports are to be believed, the two have now parted ways. While Munawar or Nazila have not issued any official statement so far, a report by the Bombay Times claims they have ended their relationship. However, the reason behind their alleged break-up is not known as of now.

“They have ended their relationship. They recently made the decision to end their relationship. Additionally, they stopped following one another on Instagram and other social networking sites,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. Not just this, but when Munawar’s manager was contacted and asked about the same, he refused to comment on it.

Although the exact cause of their breakup is unknown, there are speculations that Munawar’s closeness to fellow contender Anjali Arora during Lock Upp may have played a role. For the unversed, Munawar and Anjali’s chemistry in Kangana Ranaut’s show was widely loved by all and their fans named them ‘Munjali’. However, it was only after the finale of the show Munawar revealed that his relationship with Nazila.

Following this, several questions were also raised about why he didn’t talk about his girlfriend during the show. To this, he had responded by saying, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazila. As I was locked up and she was outside, I refrained from revealing her identity. In our lives, there are certain aspects that we are protective about. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective of your loved ones. The moment I came out, I posted her picture.”

On the work front, Munawar released Khawab, his most recent song, in June which was written, produced, and sung by him only. Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Munawar has also been approached for Bigg Boss 16. However, there is no confirmation so far regarding his participation in Salman Khan’s show.

