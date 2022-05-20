Munawar Faruqui Attends Kangana Ranaut Starrer Dhaakad Screening with Nazila, Couple Poses with Saisha Shinde

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad releases today in theatres. The film will have Kangana Ranaut in a never-seen-before avatar, where she turns into an agent who would not think twice before slicing one’s head up. A special screening of the film was held in Mumbai last night, and participants from Kangana’s debut reality show, Lock Upp, turned up to support her.

Several contestants from Lock Upp, where Kangana Ranaut was the host, were present at the special screening. It also included comedian Munwar Faruqui, who turned up with his girlfriend, Nazila Saitashi. The two were holding each other’s hands as they entered with the crowd surrounding them. While Munawar was dressed in a light blue shirt and cream trousers, while Nazila looked stylish as always in a pink jumpsuit. While posing, Munawar pulled Nazila close to her, and also called for Saisha Shinde who was around. Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video. Check it out here:

Inside the Lock Upp house, Munawar’s closeness to Anjali Arora was always one of the highlights of the reality show, and fans called the two MunJali. Some fans of Munjali were not so happy to see Munawar with Nazila. One fan commented, “Anjali kaha hai bhai yaar us ko hi girlfriend bana tha yaar.” Another miffed Anjali fan wrote, “Ya jocker anjali jasi ladki deserve ni krta.” But most people commented how great Munawar was looking, with Nazila and otherwise.

At the premiere, other contestants from Lock Upp like Saisha Shinde and Payal Rohatgi were also present. Dhaakad, which stars Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, is releasing in theatres today. Also starring Arjun Rampal, Saswata Chatterjee and Divya Dutta, the film has been helmed by Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and promises some high octane action sequences.

The film will be clashing with Anees Bazmee starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which stars Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu in pivotal roles.

