Munawar Faruqui Celebrates Lock Upp Win with A Party, Enters Holding Girlfriend Nazila’s Hand; Watch

Comedian Munawar Faruqui had received love and support during his Lock Upp journey. In fact, so good was his game that he impressed host Kangana Ranaut along with the audience, and emerged as the winner of the first season of the reality show. Now, to celebrate the win, he had organized for a Dawaat.

Munawar chose to wear a kurta for the occasion. He entered holding the hand of his girlfriend, Nazila Sitaishi. Nazila looked just a beautiful in a black salwar suit. The couple posed for paps as well. Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared the video on his Instagram account. Check out the video here:

Many of his fans sent love to the couple, who they are lovingly calling #Munaz. However, Munawar’s close friend Anjali Arora gave the Dawat a miss. Talking to ETimes, she had revealed she would have back-to-back meetings, which is why she could not manage to attend the party.

Recently, Munawar, Nazila and Anjali Arora had posed together at the screening of Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad. The trio smiled widely as they posed for paps. But, in a recent interview, when Nazila was asked how she felt about Munawar and Anjali’s relation inside Lock Upp, she dodged the question and said she is not comfortable about answering it.

Anjali Arora had also revealed what her boyfriend Aakash’s reaction was to her relationship and closeness to Munawar. Anjali had revealed, “It’s a normal thing, human nature to feel jealous. When you love someone or like someone and if that person starts bonding with someone else, you feel possessive. Like inside also in Lock Upp Munawar and I were such good friends that we would have problems if one of us would start giving importance or time to someone else. Aakash and Nazila are people who belong to our lives. It is obvious for them to feel possessive. But I would say that he (Aakash) is so understanding and that is one quality that I respect a lot about him. He has handled everything in a mature way and tackled everything very nicely.”

