Munawar Faruqui Dropped From Gurgaon Comedy Festival, BJP Files Fresh Complaint Against Standup Comedian

Comedian Munawar Faruqui has been going through a rough phase as his various shows got cancelled in various cities due to ‘pressure’ created on event organisers and venue hosts. Now, the organisers of the Gurgaon Comedy Festival have dropped the stand-up comedian from their line-up of performers citing “public safety”. According to reports, the organisers received “repeated calls” and messages online opposing Faruqui’s participation over the past two days. The festival is supposed to happen from December 17-19 at Airia Mall.

Mubin Tisekar, the co-founder of The Entertainment Factory who is organising the 3day long event said that they did not want to hurt anyone’s sentiments or “put the public in danger", adding that, for them, the safety of artists and the public is a priority.

Meanwhile, Arun Yadav, Haryana head of BJP’s IT department, on Monday, filed a police complaint against the comedian, accusing him of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses. He also urged police to ensure that Munawar doesn’t perform.

His complaint read, “To maintain peace and harmony between different sections of the society, I request you to look into the matter and stop him… His activities have offended my Hindu faith."

When The Indian Express reached out to the politician, he said, “I had tweeted on December 4 first, saying that his shows shall not be allowed in Gurgaon or elsewhere. I filed a complaint with ACP Sohna today."

Faruqui’s 12 shows got cancelled in two months over alleged threats of vandalism. The stand-up comedian hinted in a post on social media that he will quit comedy.

Munawar, a resident of Gujarat, was arrested on January 2 along with four others on the allegations that he made derogatory remarks against Hindu gods during a stand-up show. The other arrested persons were identified as Edwin Anthony, Nalin Yadav, Prakhar Vyas and Priyam Vyas. This had come a year after a clip of his comedy show where he made a reference to the Godhra carnage went viral.

