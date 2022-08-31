India's Laughter Champion Winner Rajat Sood Answers If Munawar Faruqui is Going Wrong Somewhere | Exclusive

Rajat Sood recently emerged as the winner of India’s Laughter Champion which was judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. He took the trophy home after beating Nitesh Shetty, Jayvijay Sachan, Vighnesh Pande, and Himanshu Bawandar in the finale. After winning the first season of the show, Rajat talked to News18 Showsha about his future plans and revealed how he would love to be a part of The Kapil Sharma Show if he gets a chance.

Rajat also talked about how comedy is not considered a profession by many in Indian society. When asked about Munawar Faruqui’s shows getting cancelled in various cities, Rajat mentioned that it is his (Munawar’s) artistic choice to decide on the topics he wants to talk about.

Did you expect that you’ll be the winner of India’s Laughter Champion?

From the first day of my shoot, I had this vision that I want to take home that trophy. When you are doing something, you aim for the best. I am a very over-positive guy. I always had this thing in mind that I am here so I’ll have to take that trophy. Honestly, I also knew that the competition was very tough. A lot of good talent existed. Other contestants were performing so good. They have been performing for years. But I function on my belief and I always believed that since I am here, I want to make an impact.

What are your future plans?

I have a lot of plans. I am like a kid who loves all toys. I write ghazals, and songs. I want my songs to be released now. It would be great if that happens.

Do you want to be a songwriter next?

This is one of the plans. My major agenda is to perform comedy shows. I am also interested in hosting. I have been hosting a lot of shows in Delhi – book launches or other promotional shows.

Have you received offers from any television show for hosting?

Not for now but I am open to it. I am also interested in acting therefore I am open to those opportunities too. Since I write Ghazals, I can publish a book someday. There are so many things. I am planning, I will figure it out slowly.

Do you want to stick to stand-up comedy or will you be willing to have a show like The Kapil Sharma Show?

I think that (TKSS) is also comedy therefore whatever I get, if it is humour oriented, I will be open for it. That’s one stage all of us have been watching. If I get a chance, I would love to be a part of it.

Have you been contacted by Kapil Sharma or his team?

As of now, no. Soon I am planning my India tour. I will be travelling to different cities and doing my solo shows. That’s also a part of the plan.

Unfortunately, comedy is still not considered a full-time profession by many. Did you face hindrances in this regard when you decided to become a comedian?

Yes yes (it happened) but I also think that it is nobody’s fault. That’s how society functions. Especially in India, only doctors and engineering are considered professions. Whatever you do other than this, they are like ‘What’s this?’ They have so far not accepted fashion designing as a profession, forget about comedy. This is what society thinks. I think it’s our responsibility to prove to them that it is a profession too and this is how it functions. I think I have been able to do it. I ensure that people around me are aware of comedy and know how the art form functions so if somebody else takes comedy as a profession around them, they know what it is.

