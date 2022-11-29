Munawar Faruqui Pens a Shayari for Shehnaaz Gill as They Meet at a Party, Take a Look at Their Pics

Actor-singer Shehnaaz Gill recently met comedian Munawar Faruqui and their adorable photos are doing the rounds of the internet. The latter shared those photos on Instagram and penned a shayari for her. In the photos, the duo can be seen sitting close to each other. In the first picture, Munawar has his eyes closed and Shehnaaz has her face slightly turned away from the camera. In the second photo, photo of them are all smiles as they look into the camera.

Sharing it Munawar wrote, “Ab nahi hum charago ke mohtaj uski ankhein mehfile roshan karti hai Mai kitaaben almari me rakh aaya hun Suna hai woh ba-kamaal insaan padti hai.- Munawar She is beautiful at heart too#munawarfaruqui #shehnaazgill."

Take a look:

Shehnaaz took to the comment section to thank Munawar for his beautiful words. He wrote, “thankyou" and left a joined hands emoji.

Standup comedian Munawar Faruqui rose to fame and became a household name after his stint in Kangana Ranaut’s show Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner of the maiden season of the show.

Shehnaaz Gill, on the other hand, is now all set to enter Bollywood. She is currently working on Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will be her Bollywood debut movie. Helmed and penned by Farhad Samji and Sajid Nadiadwala respectively, the film also stars Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati and Parth Siddhpura among others. It will hit theatres on Eid next year.

Besides this, a TellyChakkar report recently claimed that Shehnaaz Gill has also signed a South movie with one of the biggest directors in the industry. However, no further details have been shared and there’s no official confirmation of this so far.

