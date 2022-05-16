Munawar Faruqui Reveals His Girlfriend 'Went Through a Lot' Due To His Bond With Anjali Arora

Ever since comedian Munawar Faruqui won Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, he has been ruling headlines. Soon after the show concluded, Munawar introduced his girlfriend Nazila Sitashi to the world, leaving Munjali fans heartbroken. While Munawar enjoyed a special bond with co-contestant Anjali Arora during Lock Upp, in a recent interview, the comedian revealed how it impacted her girlfriend who was outside the show.

Munawar Faruqui mentioned that it was not easy for his girlfriend Nazila to watch him and Anjali together in the show. He further added that she went through a lot of emotions because of the same but soon understood and supported him in the game. “I know it must have not been easy for her to watch all that happened as I and Anjali were very close and she went through a lot of emotions, but in the end, she understood the game and supported me. Most importantly, she had complete trust in me," Munawar Faruqui told TellyChakkar.com.

On being asked if it was a deliberate move to hide his relationship in the show, Munawar explained that it was not intentionally kept a secret. “My love life was always private, and since I was on the show and she was outside it, it wasn’t right for me to talk about it. I had to discuss it with her and then make a decision. Once I came out, I spoke to her and then revealed that I was in a relationship. It wasn’t an intention to keep it a secret," he added.

Just a few days back, Nazila took to her social media handle and shared pictures from her intimate birthday celebrations with Munawar. In the clicks, Munawar and Nazila were seen enjoying a romantic dinner. The couple was also snapped by paparazzi after a movie date later.

For the unversed, Munawar Faruqui became one of the most popular contestants of Lock Upp and eventually took home the trophy.

