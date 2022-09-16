CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#JacquelineFernandez#QueenElizabeth#KoffeeWithKaran
Home » News » Movies » Munawar Faruqui Slams Break Up Reports With Girlfriend Nazila, Shares Video From Their Date
1-MIN READ

Munawar Faruqui Slams Break Up Reports With Girlfriend Nazila, Shares Video From Their Date

By: Entertainment Bureau

News18.com

Last Updated: September 16, 2022, 15:03 IST

Mumbai, India

Rumours went wild claiming Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila have broken up.

Rumours went wild claiming Munawar Faruqui and girlfriend Nazila have broken up.

Munawar Faruqui denied breaking up with his girlfriend Nazila in a new video on Instagram.

Lock Upp winner Munawar Faruqui dismissed reports claiming that he has split from his girlfriend Nazila. The comedian sparked breakup rumours after he seemingly unfollowed her on Instagram. She also appeared to have unfollowed him on the platform.

Following the claims of their split, Munawar took to his Instagram Stories and shared a report about his alleged breakup and said, “Yeh kya phook k kar rahe hai ye log? Kya phook rahe hai ye log kya malum (I don’t know what are smoking or up to).” He then panned the camera towards Nazila, who was seated beside her and enjoying a snow cone on what appeared to be an impromptu date night.

Munawar Faruqui clarified breakup rumours with girlfriend Nazila.
Munawar Faruqui clarified breakup rumours with girlfriend Nazila.

On Wednesday evening, a Bombay Times source claimed the couple has parted ways. “They have ended their relationship. They recently made the decision to end their relationship. Additionally, they stopped following one another on Instagram and other social networking sites,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed. Not just this, but when Munawar’s manager was contacted and asked about the same, he refused to comment on it.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Munawar and Nazila began dating in December 2021. However, he kept the relationship under wrap until the show ended. Speaking with ETimes earlier this year, the comedian said, “I’ve known Nazila for a year now and we have been dating for a few months. The situation inside the house was not right to talk about Nazil. As I was inside the show and she was outside and I was not there with her at that moment in the outside world so I refrained from revealing her identity. In our life there are different aspects of us about which we are protective. I don’t think it is wrong to be protective about our loved ones and the moment I came out I posted her picture.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More

Tags:
first published:September 16, 2022, 15:03 IST
last updated:September 16, 2022, 15:03 IST