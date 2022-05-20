Munawar Faruqui’s GF Nazila Dodges Questions About Lock Upp's Anjali Arora: 'I'm Not Open To This...'

After garnering all the love and winning Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui once again had all eyes on him when he revealed his girlfriend Nazila. After the reality show concluded, the Lock Upp winner and his girlfriend were often snapped by the paparazzi moving around the town. Now we all know that while on the show, Munawar also grasped all the eyeballs for his closeness with his co-contestant Anjali Arora, who herself was shocked to learn that the comedian was married and has a son. Recently, as they are all out of the show, Nazila was quizzed by The Times of India about her take on the equation of both the Lock Upp contestants.

In a telephonic conversation with TOI, Nazila was also questioned if Anjali was uncomfortable meeting her at the Lock Upp party. While Nazila heard both the questions with patience, she refused to answer any one of them. The report added that after listening to questions, Nazila said that she doesn’t want to talk about this and she is busy. TOI quoted Nazila as saying, “I really don’t want to talk about this. I am not open to this conversation.” Not just this, but when she insisted further, she said, “I am so sorry. I am not free right now. Can I speak to you later? ”

This was after the media house reported that Nazila’s presence at the Lock Upp party made Anjali quite upset. The comedian may have introduced the two to each other, but after that he went on to entirely ignore Anjali. Reportedly, even on the dance floor, both the women made consciously determined efforts to avoid coming face to face. And due to this, Munawar’s girlfriend chose to remain in the background and at a safe distance from Anjali, who even told Munawar that she loves him during the show.

