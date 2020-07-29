Munmun Dutta aka Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Rubbishes Reports of Joining Bigg Boss 14

Actress Munmun Dutta who is known for the portrayal of Babita in the popular Indian comedy show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was rumoured to be participating reality show Bigg Boss 14. It was said that the actress being approached to participate in the upcoming season 14 of Salman Khan's reality show. However, the actress has put rest to all rumours once and for all.

She put out a statement on her Instagram stories to refute the news of her appearing in Bigg Boss 14. Munmun said that while she enjoys watching the show, she will not be going inside the house. She requested fans not to believe in fake news.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan will shoot for the reality show from his Panvel farmhouse. The report added that Bigg Boss 14 will premiere in September with the tagline - Bigg Boss 14 Hoga Rocking. The makers will shoot the fourteenth season with lockdown theme and utmost precautions in place. The probable lists of contestants include Nia Sharma, Vivian Dsena, Sugandha Mishra among others.

Bigg Boss 13 - concluded with actor Sidharth Shukla as its winner.

Meanwhile, fresh episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah started airing from July 22. The shooting for the sitcom was halted for nearly four months due to the pan-India lockdown.