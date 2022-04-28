Munmun Dutta Aka Babita Ji is 'Obsessed With Korean Food', and This Video is The Proof

Munmun Dutta has won many hearts with her comic timing on the popular sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Along with supreme acting skills, the gorgeous actor impresses her fans by sharing adorable pictures and stories on her Instagram. Munmun has a fabulous social media presence which can make anyone envious. With over seven million followers on Instagram, Munmun’s posts often break the Internet.

Now we all know that in recent years, Korean cuisine is getting popular in India. It turns out that Munmun also loves Korean food.

Recently, Munmun shared on Instagram a short video of herself relishing Korean delicacies like jajangmyeon (noodles with black bean sauce) and tteokbokki.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

Munmun wrote in the caption, “ME when I see Korean food. Lol, yesss…. My Korean obsession. I finished all of that and still had space in my tummy for a Japanese dessert. SELF CERTIFIED FOODIE here. Who else?”

The post has gone viral with over 135,000 likes and thousands of comments.

It is worth noting that on April 10, Munmun shared on Instagram a post informing her fans that she had received the YouTube Golden Playbutton for reaching the milestone of one million subscribers. “So this beauty arrived recently and I couldn’t be any more ECSTATIC! A super-duper proud recipient of the YouTube Golden Playbutton, Thank you so much Youtube, Youtube India. Blessed,” Munmun wrote as the caption.

Munmun had found herself in trouble last year when she used a casteist slur in a video that she posted online. Consequently, Munmun Dutta had to issue an apology on social media after she was severely criticized.

Munmun Dutta started her career as a model and made her TV debut with the serial, Hum Sab Baraati Hai. But the turning point in her career came when she appeared in the sitcom, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.