Munmun Dutta aka 'Babita ji' Sets the Record Straight on Rumours of Quitting Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

A lot of speculation has been going on around about Munmun Dutta secretly quitting beloved comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. However, it is not the case. Earlier, show producer Asit Kumaarr Modi had clarified that Munumun quitting the show was just a rumour and now the actress herself has denied moving on from the show.

She wrote in her Instagram stories that she is not shooting for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah currently because the episodes do not require her. “Over the past 2-3 days, few things were falsely reported, which had negative implications on my life. People are saying that I did not report on the sets of the show and it is totally untrue. Reality was, whatever story was written, does not require my presence. Thus I was not called to shoot from the production’s side. I do not decide scene or storylines. Production does. I am just an individual who goes to work, does her job and comes back. So if I am not required in the scenes, I will obviously not shoot," she said.

Munmun added, “If I plan to quit the show, I will declare it myself because viewers are emotionally attached to my character and they deserve to know the truth than just speculate."

Recently, Munmun had landed in a soup over casteist slur in one of her Vlogs. In the context of this, it has also come to light that show producer Asit Modi has got an undertaking signed by the entire cast that prohibits then from using any foul language or make a casteist/ religious remark that may hurt any sentiment.

