Munmun Dutta Arrested? Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actress Reveals What Really Happened

Reports on Monday claimed that Munmun Dutta, best known as Babita ji from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, was arrested with regard to the casteist slur case. The actress was reportedly questioned for hours and released on bail. As soon as the rumours spread like wildfire, Munmun cleared the air around the legal proceeding.

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Munmun clarified that she was never arrested. She added that she was questioned by the Hansi Police Station for a few hours before she was allowed to leave. The actress was being questioned after a case was registered against her for using a slur in a YouTube video last year.

“Contrary to rumours claiming that I was ‘arrested’, I want to clarify that I went in for a regular interrogation with the police officials. I was NOT ARRESTED. In fact, I had received the interim bail from the Court already on Friday before I went in for the interrogation. The officials at Hansi Police Station spoke to me for two and half hours about the case and noted down all important details. They were extremely polite and well-behaved. I have been co-operating with the police and will continue to do so,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

Last summer, Munmun came under fire after she used a slur in one of her YouTube videos. While the actress had issued an apology at the time, an FIR was lodged against her in Hissar, Haryana. She blamed ‘language barrier’ for her ignorance. In a statement issued on her Instagram account, Munmun said, “This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday where in one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone’s feelings." Her apology did not go down well with a section of social media users.

