Munmun Dutta Fans Go Gaga Over Actress' Latest Glamorous Avatar; See Pics

Well, we think we all have a soft corner for some TV shows that made us laugh through the years and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is surely one of them. Each of the characters is loved for their uniqueness.

And today our favourite Babita Jee aka Munmun Dutta turned a year wiser. We all know Munmun is quite active on social media and she never fails to impress her fans with her glamorous pictures. Be it her desi avatars or her western ensembles, the diva has always kept the fashion critics on their toes.

Top showsha video

Recently, the Bong girl posted a few pictures of hers and made her fans go gaga over her again. Giving it a traditional touch, she was seen in a beautiful white lehenga with a red blouse and a matching dupatta on it. Talking about the makeup, she went for dark kohl eyes and bold red glossy lips and added a red bindi as well. She went all out with jewellery and we loved it. The actress added statement earrings and a mang tika along with a pile of kangans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

Before that, she showed a little change to all her fans by adding fringes to her hair. While posting the picture she wrote, “A little change. Channelling my inner Shin Ha-Ri and Valeria with my new cut fringes. Loving it! Kim Se-Jeong from K-drama Business Proposal and Diana Gomez from Valeria, two shows that I have been obsessed with recently, are my immediate inspiration for the fringe.”

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here