Munmun Dutta 'Finally Met' Besties Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary’s Baby Girl, See Pics

TV couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have been embracing parenthood as the couple welcomed their baby girl to their family on April 3, 2022. The couple’s happiness knows no bounds, as they regularly share cute, adorable moments of their little one on Instagram. Their industry friends are all excited to cradle the little angle in their arms. While others are still in line, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta visited her “besties" to meet their baby girl.

Sharing a slew of pictures with the baby, as well as with the couple, Munmun wrote, “And I finally met this little angel last night.” Calling Debina and Gurmeet her “besties," who have now become parents, Munmun stated that she “couldn’t be any more emotional," and her “heart is full."

“What a beautiful journey of Debina and Gurmeet, my most favourite couple," wrote the actor, adding that she cannot wait to shower their little angel with “kisses, hugs" and squeeze her each time she gets to meet her.

In some of the snaps, one can also spot a cute little pet dog of Debina and Gurmeet. While in one picture he attempts to take a glance at the baby girl, in another, he is seen well seated in Gurmeet’s arms.

“My dearest, cutest little Pablo,” Munmun wrote addressing the dog, which visibly cannot hold his excitement either. “He always wants to play with the little one. And I can’t get enough of Pablo’s sloppy kisses, I love them all so much,” she concluded her heartwarming adorable note.

Earlier this year, in February, the couple had announced the pregnancy news on social media. Dressed in an all-black ensemble, the couple captioned the image, “To Becoming 3.”

