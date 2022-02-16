Munmun Dutta Flaunts Her Off-Shoulder Floral Dress on Instagram, See Pictures

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has shared on Instagram a series of pictures in which she looks radiant in an off-shoulder dress. The actor managed to pull off a sunkissed moment with utmost perfection. Munmun is very popular on social media, and that’s why her photos and videos go viral in no time on the internet.

Insta:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‍♀️ (@mmoonstar)

Sharing her pictures on Valentine’s day, Munmun left her fans enchanted with her minimal makeup and trendy fashion. In the pictures, Munmun can be seen all-smile and blushing in her off-shoulder floral dress, completing her look with a bold cherry red lip colour, open hair and dewy soft kajal.

Captioning the post, she wrote, “Nothing says glamour and confidence like a RED LIP. Also, it’s Valentine’s Day after all.” The post has received a lofty 2,54,611 likes and thousands of comments. One user wrote, “Gorgeous like an angel.” Another wrote, “You are looking so pretty.”

On the work front, Munmun Dutta, the ravishing diva from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, started with modelling and landing up different roles after that. However, playing the role of Babita Ji TMKOC helped her reach a new level of fame and popularity.

The actor never hesitated to share her opinions when it came to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the Nirbhaya Rape Case, or any other topic. The actor had landed in a controversy last year due to the remarks she made against the people of Scheduled Caste in a video on his YouTube channel.

