Munmun Dutta Moves in to New Home, Shares Late Diwali Post on Instagram

Television actress Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita Iyer in the comedy serial Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, ticked off a new milestone in her personal life last week. The 34-year-old actress shared a post on Instagram on Monday where she revealed that she bought a new house in Mumbai.

Munmun’s late Diwali post showcased a glimpse of her new home amidst all the Diwali festivities. The actress shared a series of pictures on the social media platform where she was seen dressed in a yellow and orange lehenga. The interiors of her new home were lit up with warm yellow lights and in one of the pictures, Munmun also posed next to a balcony. The pictures were accompanied with a caption which read, “New Home. New Beginnings. Thus a late Diwali post. Moved into my new home, in the middle of a hectic shoot schedule, fell super ill, recovered but absolutely thrilled to start a new journey in my new home. It’s been a dream come true.”

Munmun also mentioned that amidst the tight schedule, she also had to take a “much-needed break” from social media. The actress mentioned in the caption that she spent quality time with her mother and people who are closest to her.

The actress shared that she spent a quiet Diwali with her near and dear ones in her own way. Munmun added that she started from ground zero without any help to reach wherever she is today. "I am super proud of myself. My hardwork and sincerity paid off and I am blessed. Hope you all had a great Diwali.”

Fellow actors and fans congratulated the actor on her latest achievement. Actor Vikas Kalantri commented, “Wow congratulations Moon.”

Munmun has been associated with the Sony SAB television channel’s longest-running show ever since it started in 2008. Since then the actress has played the role of Babita, a Bengali woman married to Tamil scientist Dr Iyer.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.