Munmun Dutta, Raj Anadkat's Instagram Exchange Makes TMKOC Fans Wonder If They're in Love

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of India’s favourite and longest-running sitcoms. The show not only caters to all generations but also lifts the stress off your shoulder after a hectic day. Working together for years, the star cast indeed shares a strong bond. Several rumours of clashes between them were rife but none came out to be true. However, now TMKOC fans are speculating that something is brewing between Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat aka Babitaji and Tappu.

Munmun and Raj’s friendship is no secret and people are well aware that off-screen, the two are great friends. Social media is one witness to their bond, as they are often seen commenting on each other’s Instagram posts. Now, these comments have led fans to think that Munmun and Raj are more than just friends.

Apart from playing Tappu on TMKOC, Raj is very active on YouTube and regularly creates content for it. His interactive content has garnered him immense popularity on the platform. Recently, Raj was awarded the golden button. The gold-plated brass button is given to YouTubers who reach or surpass 1 million subscribers mark.

Celebrating and sharing the achievement with his fans, Raj dropped a video where he can be seen flaunting the golden button in his hand. In the comment section of the post, he wrote, “Yayyy, finallyyyy the gold is here Thank you, everyone, for all your love and support, means lot to me.” He further shared that a new YouTube video, which depicts the unboxing of the golden play button is up on his channel.

Along with his fans, Munmun also congratulated Raj for his feat. She wrote, “Woohoo Congratulations.” Raj thanked Munmun for her wish as he wrote, “Thank you,” along with lovestruck and smiling face with hearts emoticons.

The actors’ little chat caught fans attention. One of his fans commented “inko reply ye galat bat ha (You only reply to her, this is wrong),” while another said that they should directly say “I love you” instead of these hidden messages.

Neither of the two actors has reacted to the rumours of them dating. Now only time will tell if the two are really “just friends.”

