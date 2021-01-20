Munmun Dutta Shares Pics From TMKOC Sets, Eijaz Khan Says He Loves Pavitra Punia

Actress Mun Mun Dutta, who plays the role of Babita Ji in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, shared on social media some pictures from the set recently. She mentioned that 'half her life' has been spent on the set of the comedy show.

Over a picture of Gokuldham society gate, Mun Mun wrote, "Aadhi zindagi isi set pe nikal gayi." She accompanied it with an emoji. She also shared another selfie from her makeup room and wrote, "Bored but chehre par hamesha muskaan honi chahiye. PS Work mode on."

On Monday, in a shocking turn of events, 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Eijaz Khan exited the BB house citing prior work commitment. Eijaz, who was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house this season, left fellow housemates in tears with his abrupt departure from the show.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Bombay Times, Eijaz opened up about his exit from the show just weeks ahead of the season's finale. Eijaz revealed that his contract with Bigg Boss was valid till January 15 as its finale was originally scheduled to happen on that date.

Amitabh Bachchan, recently on Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), urged the Government of Madhya Pradesh to depute a cop-couple, (one of whom participated in the show) together at one place. Vivek Parihar, a traffic constable from Mandsaur, while playing the game narrated his ordeal to the veteran actor.

Vivek stated that his wife is posted in Gwalior because of which he is facing certain issues. After the appeal made by the megastar to unite the two, the state government has now ordered the transfer of the constable's wife to Mandsaur.

Actress Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday tweeted that her Twitter account has been restricted temporarily.

This comes after she made controversial remarks about "Tandav" creators through a post. In the now-deleted tweet, Kangana had said that it was "time to take their heads off", for allegedly insulting Hindu gods in the web series.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is winding up this season and will not air new episodes post Friday's Karamveer special. Meanwhile, a promo aired recently shows a Delhi University student making his way to the hot seat to play the quiz show. He is a Geography (Hons) student. Interesting thing being that he beat his father to the hot seat and even shared that the latter has been trying in KBC since long now.

On learning this, show host Amitabh Bachchan says that the father's dream is getting realised through his son and there is nothing bigger than that. We are also shown glimpses of the student's father attempting to reach the hot seat as he looks on from the 'Fastest Finger First' area. The DU student, who makes it to the hot seat, will be playing for Rs 50 lakh question.

