Munmun Dutta aka Babita Ji to Resume Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Shoot

Actress Munmun Dutta who plays the character of Babita Ji in the hit Indian sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has not been seen in the show for many months. It was said that the actress left the show. Although, the makers of the show did not give any clear information about it, they have given a hint about the return of Babita Ji. Actor Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays the character of Iyer bhai, Babita’s husband, also responded to the news of Munmun’s comeback.

Recently, in an interview the actor said that he will soon begin shooting with his co-star Munmun for the popular comedy series. He added that it is not true that his scenes have been removed from the show. Whatever has happened in Munmun’s life is personal and she does not have any issues in playing the character of Babita ji. It does not have any effect on the show, he claimed.

A post has been shared on the official Instagram account of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. This post has a picture of Iyer bhai and Babita ji with a question. It says that what urgent work could Babita ji and Iyer have with Jethalal? Along with this the caption of the post says ‘why did Jethalal got to see Babita ji and Iyer bhai with ‘Suraj Dada’ early in the morning? The followers were asked in the caption to guess the reason in the comment section and if they are unable to guess then they can click on the given YouTube link. It looks like the link will give a hint.

After Iyer bhai’s interview and the new post of the show, fans are eagerly waiting to see Babita ji onscreen. Along with Babita ji fans are also waiting for Disha Vakani who plays Daya Ben to come back to the show. She left the show recently for some personal reasons.

Recently Munmun in an interview to a leading daily clarified about her absence from the recent episodes of the show. She said that she did not join the shoot as it was not required for those episodes. Refuting all rumours she also claimed that she will only announce about quitting the show if it happens at all, instead of others reporting about it.

In May, Munmun was in the middle of a controversy due to a casteist slur in one of her videos. After criticism she apologised for the same.

