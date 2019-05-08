Take the pledge to vote

'Munna Badnaam Hua': Salman Khan to Recreate Malaika's Arora's Song in Dabangg 3?

With Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is attempting a gender reversal of sorts by turning into an item boy for a song to recreate Malaika Arora's hit dance number from Dabangg.

News18.com

Updated:May 8, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg.
Salman Khan in a still from Dabangg.
The item songs of Dabangg franchise have been quite popular among the fans. Munni Badnaam Hui from Dabangg featuring Malaika Arora went on to become a hit among the audience and it still remains a popular item number.

The second installment of the franchise had Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing on Fevicol Se. Even though these songs were called out for their objectifying and objectionable lyrics, that didn't prevent the songs from being super hits.

Now with Dabangg 3, Salman Khan is attempting a gender reversal of sorts by turning into an item boy for a song. The actor is said to be recreating Malaika's peppy number as Munna Badnaam Hua. "The lyrics (of the item song) will undergo a drastic change. Salman has decided to wear the overcoat of this Badnami himself and the song will be called Munna Badnaam Hua," The Asian Age quoted a source as saying.

The reports also state that the upcoming cop drama will have young Chulbul Pandey attending college and will give a glimpse of his life before he is enrolled in the police.

Chulbul Pandey, played by Salman, has earned an iconic status in Bollywood for his wit and charm. Shooting of the action comedy has begun at various locations of Madhya Pradesh and Mumbai, as informed earlier by Salman himself.

Dabangg 3 is being helmed by Prabhu Dheva. The film marks the second collaboration of Salman and the director. The two have previously worked together in Wanted.

The upcoming film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, reprising her role of Rajjo in the film. Dabangg 3 also features Arbaaz Khan as Makhanchand 'Makkhi' Pandey, Mahie Gill as Nirmala Pandey, Tinnu Anand as Masterji and Sudeep as Sikander Bhardwaj.

