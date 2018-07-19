GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Munna Bhai 3: After Playing Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor to Replace Arshad Warsi as Circuit?

Rajkumar Hirani is considering to cast Ranbir Kapoor as circuit in Munna Bhai 3.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2018, 6:50 PM IST
YouTube screengrab
Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. The film, which released on June 29, has crossed the Rs 300-crore mark in India and Rs 500-crore mark worldwide. Ranbir Kapoor has also garnered immense appreciation for the apt portrayal of Sanjay Dutt in his biopic. Now according to the latest report in Filmfare, the Sanju star has impressed Hirani with his acting skills, so much so, that the director is now considering to cast him in Munna Bhai 3. As per the report, Ranbir will replace Arshad Warsi as 'circuit'.

“Seeing Ranbir’s performance in 'Sanju' everyone is impressed. The makers believe Ranbir and Sanjay will share great on-screen chemistry considering their rapport with each other," a source told the leading portal.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently shooting for Brahmastra with Alia Bhatt in Bulgaria. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is a fantasy adventure film and will hit the screens on August 15 next year.

