Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' Swami Aka Khurshed Lawyer Back on Screen With This Web Series

Munna Bhai M.B.B.S was an amalgamation of the brilliant screenplay, wonderful performances and some heartwarming moments. The film boasted of a stellar star cast comprising Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi and Vidya Balan. Do you remember Swami, the hostel roommate of Sanjay Dutt? While the character got little screen time, his acting was appreciated. Actor Khurshed Lawyer, who enacted the role of Swami, was recently seen in the web show The Great Indian Murder.

Viral Bhayani shared some of his snaps on Instagram and wrote that Khurshed was back on screen after 4 years in The Great Indian Murder directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Viral wrote that Khurshed has been a part of films like Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. He was also seen in several popular films like Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Double Dhamaal, Pyare Mohan, Buddha Mar Gaya. Viral concluded the caption by writing that we are looking forward to Khurshed’s future projects soon.

Khurshed is playing the role of a psychiatrist in The Great Indian Murder. Khurshed has been extremely delighted to be a part of this series. Khurshed says that there is no better way to make a comeback than with a project directed by Tigmanshu. Khurshed was also enthusiastic to work with actor Raghuvir Yadav. According to him, the veteran actor has tremendous energy and will motivate others also.

Khurshed said that the psychiatrist, Mr Diwan, is a serious character and different from what he has played so far in his career. Khurshed is happy that the project is a hit.

Khurshed has also been a part of projects like Mr Ya Miss, Home Delivery: Aapko… Ghar Tak, Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors and Little Zizou. He was also seen in Best of Luck Nikki, Gippi, Helpline, Fuddu, The Verdict-State Vs Nanavati. Khurshed played the role of Indian translator in The Forgotten Army-Azaadi ke liye. Khurshed was a part of Bhopal to Vegas.

