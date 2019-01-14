English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ Actor Vishal Thakkar Missing for Three Years, Police Fail to Track Him
Actor Vishal Thakkar, who made a brief appearance in 'Munnabhai MBBS', has been missing for more than three years.
A still from Munna Bhai MBBS (L) and Vishal Thakkar
Actor Vishal Thakkar, who made a brief appearance in Munnabhai MBBS, has been missing for more than three years, according to a report in The Indian Express. As per the report, Thakkar left his house on 31 December, 2015, to watch Star Wars: The Force Awakens at a theatre and hasn’t returned until this day.
Thakkar was last spotted by his girlfriend on Ghodbunder Road at 11.45 am on January 1, as he hailed an autorickshaw to Andheri for a shoot, stated the police.
“I have no clue what happened to my son,” Thakkar's mother Durga, 60, told The Indian Express. After three years, Thakkar remains untraceable.
Thakkar's last Facebook post read- ‘Happy New Year’, which he had shared on December 31, 2015, at 12:10 pm. Soon after, his phone was switched off. As per the report, his phone was never found switched on again. Even his bank account has shown no activity since.
Former investigating officer Mahendra Puri, who filed the missing complaint at Mulund police station, told Indian Express, “Initially, we suspected the girlfriend. But her statement had no discrepancies.”
According to Indian Express, Thakkar had been accused of sexual harassment and rape by his ex-girlfriend, a TV actor three months before he went missing. “She frequented our house. One day they were together and the next day, she landed at my door with police. It was a minor fight. Later, the two of them resolved it,” said Durga.
Thakkar's missing case is currently being handled by constable Rajesh Pandey who posted his photo on a pan-India network of railway officers, hospitals and police officers probing missing persons. “No trace yet,” he said.
Thakkar also appeared on Sab TV's popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.
