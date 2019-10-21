Take the pledge to vote

Munna Bhai MBBS Actress Gracy Singh to be Back as Goddess on TV

Gracy Singh, who is known for her role in Sanjay Dutt starrer Munna Bhai MBBS will return to the small screen as Goddess Santoshi Maa.

IANS

October 21, 2019
Munna Bhai MBBS Actress Gracy Singh to be Back as Goddess on TV
Image courtesy: Instagram/Gracy Singh

The Munna Bhai MBBS actress had played the title role in Santoshi Maa, which aired from 2015 to 2017.

Now, she will be starring in socio-mythology show titled - Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, a new narrative to focus on a different aspect of Vrat Kathayein.

Through Santoshi Maa as the 'sutradhaar', the show will present diverse beliefs and practices behind the emergence of every 'vrat' (fasting).

Gracy said, "Fans and well-wishers keep asking me the reason I take up only select roles when I am constantly offered various roles. Well, the reason is that with every character, I look for something deep that I can connect with on a personal level.

"The character of Maa Santoshi in my first stint with 'Santoshi Maa', was extremely fulfilling for me and to bring out the essence once again, is surreal. Playing a divine character isn't easy, but there's an unexplainable positivity that it brings along."

Gracy added, "My affinity towards Maa Santoshi is what brings me back to the character, and I couldn't be more happier accepting this. The show will focus on the importance of Vrats in our lives and how it can be used as a weapon to fight all our troubles and adversities."

Santoshi Maa - Sunaye Vrat Kathayein will premiere on TV soon.

