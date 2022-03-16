Munna Bhai MBBS: Arshad Warsi Reveals He Played Circuit Only Because Sanjay Dutt Was Cast in the Lead Role

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi was recently seen in the web series Asur, which came out in 2020. The actor will next be seen in Bachchhan Paandey, which will also mark his collaboration with Akshay Kumar after 20 years. Over the course of his career, Warsi has given us some memorable performances. One of them happens to be that of Circuit, the hilarious yet loyal sidekick to Munna Bhai, played by Sanjay Dutt, in the two movies Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

However, Arshad does not seem to be too fond of the character he played in the Rajkumar Hirani directorial. Speaking to The Indian Express, Warsi said, “I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing. Even Makrand Deshpande had said no to Circuit.”

Warsi said that when he takes a role, it is important to him to know the actor in the lead role. This explains why Warsi said yes to Circuit. Talking about other things that he looks for in a script besides the lead role, the 53-year-old actor said that he listens to any script as an audience member and questions if he would want to see what he is doing. “It can be any genre, it could be anything, but it should be something the audience would like to watch. After listening to the story, it is your gut feeling that tells you if you want to do that film or not," said Warsi.

Talking about his upcoming film with Akshay after Jaani Dushman, which came out in 2002, Warsi said that his last collaboration with the actor was a “different cinema," and “another story." Warsi added that he would want to think that he has not worked with Akshay before and this is his first time.

Bachchhan Paandey also stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. The movie will release this Friday.

