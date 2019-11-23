In a bid to create an all-inclusive festival, the ongoing 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is screening three films for those with special needs under the ‘Accessible India-Accessible Films’ section.

A joint collaboration among IFFI, Saksham Bharat and UNESCO, the section aims to promote the creation of inclusive spaces for the specially-abled with the help of audio description.

Also read: Want to Play Indian Superhero in Avengers, Says Taapsee Pannu

The newly included programme opened with director Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS. It was launched by Festival Director Chaitanya Prasad, Vice-Chairman of ESG Subash Phaldesai, CEO, ESG Amit Satija and actress Taapsee Pannu. Students from Lokvishwas Prathisthan Visually Impaired School, Ponda and National Association for the Blind attended the event.

Taapsee said that she was surprised to know such films were made. “I’ve not seen films that use audio to explain the scenes, so I wanted to surely see how it’s done," she said.

“I don’t like to use the term ‘visually impaired’, in fact, your other senses are stronger than ours. I’m happy such movies can reach out to you,” said Taapsee.

She hoped that her films are converted into audio films as well.

The other movies that will be screened in this section are Hindi films Lage Raho Munnabhai, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Konkani film Questao De Confusao.

Also read: IFFI Mismanaged, Even Amitabh Bachchan's Driver Went Missing: Goa Congress

The festival will conclude on November 30.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.