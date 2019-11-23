Munna Bhai, MS Dhoni to be Screened for People with Special Needs at IFFI 2019, Audio Description to be Used
The other movies that will be screened in this section are Hindi films Lage Raho Munnabhai, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Konkani film Questao De Confusao.
Films screened at IFFI 2019
In a bid to create an all-inclusive festival, the ongoing 50th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is screening three films for those with special needs under the ‘Accessible India-Accessible Films’ section.
A joint collaboration among IFFI, Saksham Bharat and UNESCO, the section aims to promote the creation of inclusive spaces for the specially-abled with the help of audio description.
Also read: Want to Play Indian Superhero in Avengers, Says Taapsee Pannu
The newly included programme opened with director Rajkumar Hirani's Munna Bhai MBBS. It was launched by Festival Director Chaitanya Prasad, Vice-Chairman of ESG Subash Phaldesai, CEO, ESG Amit Satija and actress Taapsee Pannu. Students from Lokvishwas Prathisthan Visually Impaired School, Ponda and National Association for the Blind attended the event.
Taapsee said that she was surprised to know such films were made. “I’ve not seen films that use audio to explain the scenes, so I wanted to surely see how it’s done," she said.
“I don’t like to use the term ‘visually impaired’, in fact, your other senses are stronger than ours. I’m happy such movies can reach out to you,” said Taapsee.
She hoped that her films are converted into audio films as well.
The other movies that will be screened in this section are Hindi films Lage Raho Munnabhai, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Konkani film Questao De Confusao.
Also read: IFFI Mismanaged, Even Amitabh Bachchan's Driver Went Missing: Goa Congress
The festival will conclude on November 30.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kangana Ranaut Looks Unrecognisable as J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi, Watch Teaser
- Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Leaves House After Shocking Eviction
- Shabana Azmi's Mother Shaukat Kaifi Passes Away at 93
- Maurizio Sarri Confirms Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Juventus' Trip to Atalanta
- PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 Beta Update: Death Race Mode, TPP to FPP Switch, and More