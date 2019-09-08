Take the pledge to vote

Murder 2 Actor Prashant Narayanan Jailed for His Alleged Involvement in Cheating Case

Prashant Narayanan has been arrested and is in jail following his alleged involvement in a cheating case, said a Kerala Police official.

IANS

Updated:September 8, 2019, 1:26 PM IST
Bollywood actor and Keralite Prashant Narayanan has been arrested and is in jail following his alleged involvement in a cheating case, said a Kerala Police official.

Speaking to IANS, Inspector A. Prathap who arrested the 50-year-old Edakkad-born actor and his Bengali wife Shona, from Mumbai said both of them were now in judicial custody.

"The case pertains to cheating. The complainant is Thomas Panicker, who was the producer of a Malayalam film, in which Narayanan acted in 2017. After the film the two became close and Panicker was told that his wife's father had a company in Mumbai and if he invested in it, he would be made a Director.

"Panicker invested Rs 1.20 crore and after that, he came to know he was cheated. He then filed the complaint," said Prathap.

Prathap said he along with a seven member Kerala Police team reached Mumbai and after surveillance for three days, they managed to nab the actor. Both arrested have been brought to Kerala on a transit warrant.

The Thalassery Additional Judicial Magistrate court granted the judicial remand of the couple till September 20.

Narayanan had completed his education from Delhi, where he stepped into theatre. It was in the early nineties, he made Mumbai his permanent home and since then has had no reason to look back in his film career.

He has acted in over 50 films, mostly in Hindi and South Indian languages, including Malayalam.

Among the prominent films of Narayanan include "Shadows of Time", " Murder 2" and "Waisa Bhi Hota Hai Part II".

