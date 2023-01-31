Detectives Nick Spitz (played by Adam Sandler) and his wife Audrey (Jennifer Aniston) are finally back in action with a bang in Murder Mystery 2. The sequel movie comes four years after the success of the comedy-mystery that forced the duo to completely rely on their detective skills after being falsely accused of a murder of an elderly billionaire. As they were on the run, the couple successfully solved their first mystery, now in the sequel project they’ve launched their private detective agency.

On Monday, the makers of the movie revealed the official trailer of the sequel which marks Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston’s comeback to an explosive collision. The couple who are now full-time detectives struggles to take their private agency off the ground. Amidst this comes an invitation to the wedding of their old friend Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar). The lavish ceremony is set to take place on a private island but there’s more to it.

Trouble ensues when the groom gets kidnapped right before the ceremony and everyone becomes a suspect including all the glamorously dressed guests, family members, and the bride herself. The ransom asked is astronomical and the stakes are high when the Spitz find this opportunity as a golden chance to make their new agency a big success. The ransom call also takes the duo on their long-awaited trip to Paris.

While the couple wished for the Paris outing to be romantic, this one is nothing like it. Packed with small action sequences, accidental explosions, car chases, and more, the duo is set to solve their biggest case ever. Watch the trailer here:

Helmed by Jeremy Garelick, the comedy-mystery flick also features Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma, John Kani, and Dany Boon in key roles. Written by James Vanderbilt, the first installment of the movie was released back in 2019, which was a massive success. Netflix had previously revealed that more than 30 million accounts viewed Murder Mystery within the first three days of its release. Now, the sequel is scheduled to premiere on the OTT giant Netflix from March 31 onwards.

