English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Murder Mystery Trailer: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Light up the Netflix Comedy
'Murder Mystery' marks the reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler eight years after their hit comedy 'Just Go with It.'
A Still of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston from Murder Mystery
Loading...
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are returning together eight years after their hit comedy Just Go with It to star in Murder Mystery. The Netflix film, which is a comedy-crime-mystery, releases on the streaming platform on June 14 and promises to be a fun-filled ride into the lives of an NYC cop (Sandler) and his wife of 15 years, played by Aniston.
The trailer opens with the couple on board a plane to Europe, as Sandler, like an upsetting husband, spoils a mystery novel for Aniston and himself goes to sleep. Aniston, who curiously wanders off to the luxury end of the flight, meets a charming rich guy, played by Luke Evans, who invites the 'honeymooning' couple to their luxury yacht for a good time.
The 'good times' turn quickly into the couple's worst nightmare when a murder takes place on the luxury boat and they become the prime suspects in the case. Next, we see them being chased around town by cops and strangely cloaked killers, as they try and prove their innocence, all while surviving the constant, looming threat of death. Good part is that with Aniston and Sandler in the frame, even the most serious of situations is bound to crack you up.
See Murder Mystery trailer here:
Directed by Kyle Newacheck and scripted by James Vanderbilt, Murder Mystery stars Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Terence Stamp in other pivotal roles. As per reports, the film has been shot in Canada and Italy.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The trailer opens with the couple on board a plane to Europe, as Sandler, like an upsetting husband, spoils a mystery novel for Aniston and himself goes to sleep. Aniston, who curiously wanders off to the luxury end of the flight, meets a charming rich guy, played by Luke Evans, who invites the 'honeymooning' couple to their luxury yacht for a good time.
The 'good times' turn quickly into the couple's worst nightmare when a murder takes place on the luxury boat and they become the prime suspects in the case. Next, we see them being chased around town by cops and strangely cloaked killers, as they try and prove their innocence, all while surviving the constant, looming threat of death. Good part is that with Aniston and Sandler in the frame, even the most serious of situations is bound to crack you up.
See Murder Mystery trailer here:
Directed by Kyle Newacheck and scripted by James Vanderbilt, Murder Mystery stars Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Terence Stamp in other pivotal roles. As per reports, the film has been shot in Canada and Italy.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame is the Catharsis Black Widow was Waiting for All These Years
- Avengers Endgame Smashes Box Office Records, Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days
- Boyfriend Sets Strict Rules for Girlfriend Before Watching Avengers: Endgame
- A Fan's Thank You Letter to Avengers Endgame Directors, Joe and Anthony Russo
- Sony WH-XB700 headphones Review: Still Feeling The Bass, But Not Ignoring Everything Else
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results