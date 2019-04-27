Take the pledge to vote

Murder Mystery Trailer: Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler Light up the Netflix Comedy

'Murder Mystery' marks the reunion of Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler eight years after their hit comedy 'Just Go with It.'

News18.com

Updated:April 27, 2019, 1:27 PM IST
A Still of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston from Murder Mystery
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are returning together eight years after their hit comedy Just Go with It to star in Murder Mystery. The Netflix film, which is a comedy-crime-mystery, releases on the streaming platform on June 14 and promises to be a fun-filled ride into the lives of an NYC cop (Sandler) and his wife of 15 years, played by Aniston.

The trailer opens with the couple on board a plane to Europe, as Sandler, like an upsetting husband, spoils a mystery novel for Aniston and himself goes to sleep. Aniston, who curiously wanders off to the luxury end of the flight, meets a charming rich guy, played by Luke Evans, who invites the 'honeymooning' couple to their luxury yacht for a good time.

The 'good times' turn quickly into the couple's worst nightmare when a murder takes place on the luxury boat and they become the prime suspects in the case. Next, we see them being chased around town by cops and strangely cloaked killers, as they try and prove their innocence, all while surviving the constant, looming threat of death. Good part is that with Aniston and Sandler in the frame, even the most serious of situations is bound to crack you up.

See Murder Mystery trailer here:



Directed by Kyle Newacheck and scripted by James Vanderbilt, Murder Mystery stars Gemma Arterton, Luis Gerardo Mendez and Terence Stamp in other pivotal roles. As per reports, the film has been shot in Canada and Italy.

