Music Adds So Much to Animation: Anna Kendrick
Kendrick has voiced character of Poppy in animated film Trolls.
(Image: AP)
Los Angeles: Actress-singer Anna Kendrick feels music is an important element while narrating a story through an animated film.
"I love the musical sequences in 'Shrek', and I think music adds so much to animation it just feels like they belong together," Kendrick said in a statement.
Kendrick has voiced character of Poppy in animated film "Trolls", which will air in India on Star Movies and Star Movies HD on Sunday.
On working with Justin Timberlake in the film, she said: "It was intimidating but completely wonderful. He is an exemplary co-worker. I was definitely nervous about working on the music with him because it's his forte and he is very good at making it all feel kind of manageable and making everyone feel comfortable."
Timberlake and Kendrick will also lend their voice to the upcoming sequel to computer-animated romantic comedy film "Trolls". The sequel is slated to release in 2020.
