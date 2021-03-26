Music Band Breakups That Were Devastating For Fans

Music is a medium that connects us to our soul. Whatever you feel, wherever you are, regardless of the occasion, there’s always a song that will describe your mood perfectly. Plus, it is comforting to know that we aren’t the only ones who are experiencing a particular feeling. In that sense, music is a magnet that brings us together, a glue that binds us. And when we talk about music, how can we forget about those who create it: the solo artists and bands we revere? But the past decade has also seen a lot of bands fall apart, due to one reason or the other.

A melodious journey of 33 years came to an end as the Pakistani band Strings made the decision to split and announced the same through an Instagram post on March 25, 2021 — leaving fans from both the sides of the border disheartened. Although the post doesn’t dwell on the reason for the decision. Formed in 1988, Strings was a Pakistani hard rock band started by four college friends: Bilal Maqsood, Faisal Kapadia, Rafiq Wazir Ali and Kareem Bashir Bhoy. In 1992, the group of four disbanded, only to make a comeback with Maqsood and Kapadia in 2000.The French duo known for their signature helmet look announced the end of their journey in February this year through an eight-minute video called Epilogue. The band consisted of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, who first met at a Paris school in 1987. Together they scaled great heights — winning six Grammy Awards being one of them. Prior to Daft Punk, they had formed an indie rock band named Darling.Formed in 2012 on The X Factor(USA), the band announced their split in 2018 to follow solo careers. The American band was made up of Camila Cabello, Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, out of which Camila was the first to leave the band in 2016 to explore her options as a solo artist. The quartet made their split public via a tweet on March 19, 2018. An end was in the offing after their record label Epic focused more towards the growth of former bandmate Camila than theirs.Millions grieved when the boy band formed in 2010 on the show The X Factor(UK), One Direction confirmed their hiatus in 2015. Less than a year later, the news broke out that Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson have decided not to renew their recording contract, thus, calling it quits as a band. Zayn Malik was the first to leave the band. He announced his departure in March 2015.