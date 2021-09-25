Music Composer Anirudh Ravichander to Crown Winner of Super Singer Season 8

Popular Tamil reality television show, Super Singer season 8, is coming to an end on September 26. Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander is invited as the chief guest to the show to crown the winner of the season.

In the last week, the show entered a critical phase, ahead of the most-awaited grand finale. Fans are curious and eagerly waiting to know who will lift the trophy this season.

With a total of 20 meritorious contestants, the show premiered in January 2021. The contestants for the show were selected after conducting various rounds of preliminary auditions. The show gives chance to the contestants to enter the industry and showcase their talent.

As of now, the final six contestants have made their way to the grand finale after going through multiple stages of the elimination process. The list of final six contestants includes Muthusirpi, Abhilash, Sridharsena, Anu, Bharath, and Maanasi. Among six final contestants, two were wild card round winners, Sridharsena and Maanasi.

These six finalists will have a musical battle on Sunday, September 26 for the coveted title of Super Singer season 8.

At the end of the finale, Anirudh will announce the result and honour the title winner. According to reports, the winner will also get an opportunity to work with Anirudh.

The judges of the show are Anuradha Sriram, Unnikrishnan, Benny Dayal, and SPB Charan. Besides the four judges and Anirudh, many other musicians and singers will also grace the show as chief guests, including K.S. Chithra, Malgudi Subha, Ananth Vaidhyanathan, and Kalpana

With the finalist’s performance in the grand finale LIVE, it will also feature performances by Sivaangi Krish, Pugazh, and Harish Kalyan, and participants of the Cook with Comalis show.

