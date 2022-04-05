Music Composer D Imman Alleges Wife Preventing Children From Meeting Him, Files Complaint

Music composer D Imman and his wife Monicka Richard got divorced in November 2020 but there’s been no end to troubles between them. Imman has filed a case in the Chennai High Court demanding action against Monicka.

Recently, Imman a family court allowed Imman to meet children. Back then, Imman had passports for both children. The Annaathe music composer has now alleged that Monicka procured new passports claiming that old ones were lost.

In the complaint lodged with the Zonal Passport Officer in Chennai, Imman demanded action against Monicka. Imman has also demanded the cancellation of new passports. According to the music composer, it is illegal on Monicka’s part to procure new passports when old ones are already in his possession.

Imman said that Monicka was doing all this deliberately to prevent his children from meeting him. The Passport Officer, who inquired into this matter, said that no action could be taken without a court order.

The case has been adjourned by Judge Anita Sumanth to June 9. The chief passport officer, Zonal passport officer and Monicka have been asked to respond by June 9.

Imman announced his divorce from Monicka on December 28 last year via Instagram. Imman wrote that they divorced by mutual consent and needed privacy. They decided to part ways after 13 years of marriage. Monicka is a computer engineer. They had tied the knot in April 2008 and have two daughters, Veronica Dorothy Imman and Blessica Kathy Imman.

On the work front, Imman has several projects in the kitty. He will be composing music for Captain, Vijay Sethupathi 46, Vinodhan, Vanangamudi and Bhogi. He will also be working for a yet to be titled M. Hemanth Kumar film. Imman is also associated with yet to be titled Shakti Soundar Rajan film.

