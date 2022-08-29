Music Composer Devi Sri Prasad Has a Massive Update on Pushpa: The Rule

All eyes are on Pushpa: The Rule, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. The second installment of the blockbuster hit was launched recently with a puja ceremony on August 22. Meanwhile, an interesting update from the much-awaited project has found its way online.

In a recent interview, music composer Devi Sri Prasad revealed that he has finished composing three songs for the upcoming film. Meanwhile, building up excitement about the project, he said and assured the fans that the script of the sequel “was on a different level.”

Top Showsha Video

During the interview, the music director also shared that many celebrities from Bollywood appreciated his BGM work for the prequel. And, needless to say, as much as the film is known for its story, narration, and actors’ performances, the music has equally contributed to the success of Pushpa.

The film is expected to go on floors in the third week of September. The second instalment will have Allu Arjun returning in the titular protagonist role, Rashmika Mandanna obviously as Srivalli but this time as Allu Arjun’s wife, and Fahadh Faasil as IPS Shekhawat.

Many of the other actors are also reported to reprise their roles in the sequel. Meanwhile, as of now, no information regarding the shoot location has been made public. But it is being said that it could take place in similar locations as the second part’s story revolves around the same characters with the same backdrop.

Additionally, the rumours are rife that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the second part as a villain. However, the moviemakers haven’t confirmed the news yet.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here