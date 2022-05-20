Music Composer S Thaman Says His Wife 'Supremely Talented' But...

Music director S Thaman has described his wife, singer Sri Vardhini, as a supremely talented singer. Speaking to IndiaGlitz, he said that Vardhini is a wonderful singer with a melodious voice. But he doesn’t want to promote her through his movies, the singer-composer added. He also does not want to make the director/producer feel obligated to let her sing.

The star music director added that whoever sings a song in the movies is a music director’s call any day. But Thaman doesn’t want to provide a platform to his wife for the sake of it.

However, he is planning to do stage shows with his wife in the future. But before that, she should get to sing two-three super-hit songs, Thaman said.

Further, he also talked about his son. He said that his son Achyuth is studying intermediate. He is the first person who listens to his tunes and also gives remarks regarding his father’s work. He is good at using electronic instruments. He has finished the 4th grade of Piano. But he doesn’t know what profession he will take up,’ Thaman said.

Thaman entered the film industry as a supporting musician with the Telugu film Bhairava Dweepam in 1994. Later, he became a music composer and gained popularity for his work. He debuted as a music director in the 2009 Tamil film Sindhanai Sei.

His notable compositions include films such as Ragada 2010, Mirapakay 2011, Bodyguard 2012, Naayak 2013, Race Gurram 2014, Thikka 2016, Mr Manju 2019 and many more.

Recently, he composed music for the Telugu language action drama film Bheemla Nayak, which was released in theatres on February 25.

He will also compose music for upcoming films like Thank you, Godfather, Thalapathy 66 and R C15.

