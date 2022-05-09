Music Composer S Thaman Spills Exciting Update on Vijay's Thalapathy 66

The shooting of Vijay’s next, Thalapathy 66, is now in full swing with the second schedule in Hyderabad. Sri Venkateshwara Creations has been releasing massive updates related to the film. The production house announced that veteran actors Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, and Prakash Raj had joined the cast and would start filming for the current schedule.

Now, Thaman, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial’s music composer, has revealed some intriguing details about Thalapathy 66. Thaman reportedly spoke about the music for the film in a recent media interaction and guaranteed that he was in top form to present his career’s finest album to his idol, Vijay.

He also assured that the album will have diverse elements due to the colourful character of the script and that the music design will be on a whole new level. Thaman’s status update has piqued the interest of fans, who are anticipating thrilling music from the composer.

Thaman has already finished a few tracks for Thalapathy 66, and the composer previously released a few photos from the music session to keep the audience updated. Thalapathy 66 marks Thaman’s first collaboration with the Vijay film.

The movie stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady alongside Vijay. Vamshi, Hari, and Ashishor Solomon co-wrote the script for Thalapathy 66. The dialogues and supplementary screenplay are written by lyricist Vivek.

Karthik Palani is handling cinematography, while KL Praveen is editing.

While the film’s producers, Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, had initially intended to release it around Deepavali, they have now officially stated that the film will be released on Pongal 2023.

