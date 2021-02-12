Music Composer Vanraj Bhatia Living on Donations, Ehsaan Noorani Seeks Financial Help for Him

Noted music composer Vanraj Bhatia is leading a penniless existence at the age of 94. Music composer Ehsaan Noorani, of the Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy trio, posted about Bhatia's plight on Facebook, seeking financial help.

"Vanraj Bhatia is one composer I respect immensely please help him," Noorani wrote and posted the following under, "Senior music composer Vanraj Bhatia is 94 years old and is unfortunately living day to day only through donations from friends and well wishers. He has no income and very little money left in his bank account. Next month he has to pay his medical insurance. I am trying to raise some money to help him. As we all know - small drops make a large ocean - so if you can find it in your heart to donate anything upwards of Rs. 1,000/- , it will allow an old man and a wonderful composer to live out the rest of his life with some dignity and comfort."

It was reported in September 2019 that the noted music composer has been living a tough life. The composer who gave music for several films such as Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro, has been living alone with his domestic help and had put his crockery and other artefacts on sale for survival, reported Pune Mirror.

Bhatia is best known for his work in Indian New Wave cinema. He is also one of the leading composers of Western classical music in India. He is a recipient of the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for the television film Tamas (1988), the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award for Creative and Experimental Music (1989) and India's fourth-highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri (2012).