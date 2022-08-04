Music Composer Vedha's 66-Year Musical Journey an Inspiration To Modern Greats

Music composer Vedha has won a million hearts with his music since his debut in the Tamil film industry. He made a name for himself with his unique talent and performances. He garnered many fans despite debuting during the era of two great musical geniuses — KV Mahadevan and MS Viswanathan. The fan-favourite musician worked with various composers in the early 50s.

66 years ago, Marma Veeran, the first musical composition by Vedha, was released. Let us take you on a journey of the much-loved composer’s various achievements over the years.

Vedha provided music for Sinhala filmmaker Jayamane’s film in 1952 which gained much critical acclaim. Following that, in 1953 and 1954, he created music for other Jayamane films, slowly garnering fame and following.

The soundtrack for the 1955 film Menaka was created by TG Lingappa, CN Pandurangan, and Vedha. The soundtrack is remembered to this day.

Following that, Vedha created music for Marma Veeran, directed by famed filmmaker DR Raghunath, in 1956. This is his first Tamil film in which he created all of the soundtrack himself.

The songs created for Pattukottai Kalyanasundaram by Maruthakasi and Thanjai N. Ramaiah Das earned positive feedback and gave Vedha a distinct personality.

It was because of Vedha’s music that films like Minnal Veeran in 1959 and Parthiban Kanawm in 1960 received a lot of success.

He created music for the films Konchum Kumari and Ben Manam in 1963, and Basamum Nesham, Chitranki,

Veeranganai, and Amma Enge in 1964. All of them received immense love from the audience.

Vedha continues to appear in Modern Theatres films. Despite his numerous popular songs, Vallavanku Vallavan (1965), starring Gemini Ganesan and Asokan, is the film that fans remember as the Vedha musical.

Veda created music for the movie Nesho Jakratha, Same Ekshina, and Seshodhal Pathama in 1967 which are still remembered to date.

