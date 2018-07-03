English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Music Labels No Longer Matter, Only Lyrics and Audio Do: Singer Karan Singh Arora
Karan is presently working on Bollywood, Punjabi, Sufi, Marathi and Bengali songs. He has around eight new songs ready for a Bollywood film.
Singer Karan Singh Arora
Six songs old singer Karan Singh Arora who has recently come up with a Punjabi song called Magnet breaks some myths about music companies and labels. “When I entered the industry, I was told that songs that talk about girls, drugs or alcohol sell. Therefore all my previous songs – be it Party Tera Bhai Dega, Naagin, Jaani Hai Tan Ja or RelationShit were just about it. But over the period I have realized that neither labels matter nor such subjects. If your audio are lyrics are good, your song will work,” says 23-year-old Karan who originally hails from Ranchi and is currently based in Mumbai.
Karan has done his studies in Sound Engineering and Electronic Music Production from London’s SAE University. According to Karan his latest track will prove to be a turning point in his life. He feels that his forte is melody and romantic tracks. “When I was told to make party songs, I would take four days to make it. But if you give me to compose a romantic melody, I would do it in half an hour. My friends had always told me that I was good with melodies and romantic tracks. So this what I am going to focus on,” says the young artiste.
The singer also released two tracks for different occasions that he says did quite well. “RelationShit was released on Valentine’s Day. It became quite popular amongst different Viners. They used the track in couple of videos. Then I released Dil Ki Rubai on Mother’s Day which was again appreciated.”
Karan is presently working on Bollywood, Punjabi, Sufi, Marathi and Bengali songs. He has around eight new songs ready for a Bollywood film.
