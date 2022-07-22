Music Maestro AR Rahman Unveils Official Music Video of 44th International Chess Olympiad

The 44th International Chess Olympiad, the world’s biggest chess event, will be held at Poonjeri Village in Mamallapuram from July 28 to August 10. The venue is a UNESCO heritage site, located about 50 kilometres from Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

The prestigious chess tournament has generated tremendous buzz on social media. The hype around the event is growing with each update on social media.

Last week, megastar Rajinikanth released the teaser video of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. Now AR Rahman has released the full music video for the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad. The music video is titled Vanakkam Chess Chennai.

While tweeting the YouTube link of the music video, AR Rahman wrote, “#ChessChennai2022 is bringing the world to our Chennai. I am honoured to have had the opportunity of composing the anthem for such a truly international event My best wishes to our Hon’ble CM @mkstalin, @FIDE_chess, @aicfchess and all those working hard to make India proud.”

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the music video features chief minister MK Stalin, grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, and music maestro AR Rahman, who has composed and sung the theme song. The music video also features director Shankar’s daughter as a Bharatanatyam artiste. The terrific music video has been praised by netizens for showing the culture of Tamil Nadu impressively.

The music video has gone viral with over 170,000 views on YouTube. It is worth noting that the Chess Olympiad is a biennial team event in which teams from around 190 countries compete over two weeks. The inauguration of the grand event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is the second major global Chess event to be held in India after the World Championship match between Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen in 2013.

