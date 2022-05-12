Music Maestro AR Rahman’s Dress Auctioned For ₹6.75 Lakh. Details Inside

Music Maestro AR Rahman has achieved international fame and has represented Indian music globally. The demure and reserved musician is a man of few words and more action as his music has made us tap our feet, sent us into a trance and made us shed tears. His expertise in fusing Indian folk melody with western music has won him various accolades, both in India and abroad.

AR Rahman, who made his debut as a composer with the film Roja in 1992, has subsequently composed music for films in other languages, including Hindi and English. He even received 2 Oscars for his work on Slumdog Millionaire in 2009. All these accolades and international fame greatly increased his value and that is precisely why a dress once worn by him sold at an auction for a whopping ₹6.75 lakhs.

The Rajasthan Cosmo Club Foundation’s 28th Foundation Day function was held at the Alwarpet Music Academy recently. Tamil Nadu Handloom Minister R. Gandhi, who was present, announced a donation of one lakh rupees at the event. As part of the event, a dress, used by AR Rahman, was auctioned for Rs 6.75 lakh under a scheme to help those who could not afford to buy clothes. One Pramod Suradia bought the dress at the auction.

On the work front, AR Rahman is scoring music for actor-director Parthiban’s upcoming film, Iravin Nizhal. The music maestro is very impressed with the way Parthiban has pulled off the film and has called the National Award-winner a very, very interesting artiste to work with.

On Saturday, Iravin Nizhal’s first motion poster was released by eminent director Mani Ratnam and in it, Rahman talks about the film. “I was fascinated by the passion he had for cinema and the openness to try new things or new words or new ideas for the score. So, when he said it (the film) was going to be made in one shot, I could imagine the movie to be something. He also showed me the whole rehearsal. When I saw the movie, I was really surprised that he could achieve so many different things.”

The movie is the world’s first non-linear single-shot feature film with a run time of 100 minutes.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.