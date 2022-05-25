Music Maestro Ilaiyaraaja Gives Indian Twist to Stranger Things Title Theme, Watch Video

Since its launch over six years ago, Stranger Things has emerged as a pop culture phenomenon for its spellbinding plot, relatable characters and its homage to the classic 1980s nostalgia. The series’ unique soundtrack has captivated fans and added to its fandom globally. From the moment the opening credits drift across the screen with the smooth synth in the background, fans are left wanting more as the theme perfectly captures the mood of the series. Now that there are just a couple of days left for the premiere of the first volume of the fourth season, legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja has a surprise in store, especially for the Indian fans.

The ace composer collaborated with Netflix and gave his own magical turn to the opening track of the show.

The critically acclaimed composer, singer, and lyricist makes the track richer which is reminiscent of his unique orchestration style and ability to use melodies across genres. The music video showcases classic Stranger Things elements and features Illaiyaraja himself as he is seen battling the rift through his powerful tunes.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the fourth season of Stranger Things will pick up after the Battle of Starcourt. Besides introducing a new, deadlier villain, the season will also introduce new characters who will go on to play pivotal roles. The first volume of the fourth season will premiere on Netflix on May 27th followed by the second volume which will release on July 1.

Created by The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Cara Buono and Matthew Modine in pivotal roles along with an ensemble cast of actors.

