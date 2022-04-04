Music Maestro Ilaiyarajaa Wins Best Original Score at Amsterdam International Film Festival

Music maestro Ilaiyarajaa has been honoured with the Best Original Score Award at the Amsterdam International Film Festival. Ilayaraaja has won the award for his compositions in director AJithvasan Uggina’s Indo-English film, A Beautiful Breakup.

The producer of the film, Sir Marco Robinson, announced the news on his Twitter handle. “We win the best score for our film ‘A beautiful breakup’ with composer Ilaiyaraaja at the Amsterdam Film Festival. (The) award for Best Original Score. We are so happy!!! It is incredibly beautiful music," wrote Robinson.

The film, which includes up to 30 original Ilaiyaraaja soundtracks, was produced by A5 Natures Movies International in the United Kingdom and stars debutants Krish and Matylda in the lead roles. A Beautiful Breakup is about love, hate, yearning, retribution, and a variety of other contradictory feelings that run through Krish and Ruby’s lives at the same time.

Krish and Ruby, the protagonists, are a live-in couple in the United Kingdom. Various destinations have seen their love grow deeper over the years as a couple who has travelled the world together. Despite this, the pair decides to end their relationship, and they want to make it a memorable one by travelling, which is their favourite pastime. Unexpected twists and turns in the plot result from some ghostly activity in the tourist destination.

Advertisement

The movie is Ilaiayaraja’s 1422nd film and has cinematography by KR Gunahsekar and editing by Srikanth. Ilaiayaraja’s musical compositions have transcended borders and are not confined to the Tamil audience alone.

His popularity was such that during the release of Rajnikanth’s Murattu Kaalai way back in 1980, fans celebrated with posters and cutouts of Ilayaraja alongside superstar Rajinikanth. Generations later, Ilayaraja remains the favourite composer for so many of his fans from the past and present.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.