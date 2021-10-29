Music to the Ears: Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa's Song Saami Saami Gets 10 Million YouTube Views in a Day

No tears for ‘Pushpa’: the upcoming Allu Arjun-starrer has so far been eliciting smiles from its crew and fans. A newly released lyrical song video from the film is a top trend on social media.

The song ‘Saami Saami’ has got over 10 million views on YouTube in 24 hours.

Another song ‘Srivalli’, which described the heroine, was released a couple of weeks ago and has got about 33 million views on the platform.

Touted as a pan-India film, ‘Pushpa: The Rise- Part 1’ is produced by Mythri Movie Makers with Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. Malayalam actors Fahadh Faasil and Sunil are playing key roles. It will be released in five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada.

The music is by Devi Sri Prasad, the lyricist of the song ‘Saami Saami’ is Chandra Bose and it has been sung by Mounika Yadav.

The film is in two parts with the first to be out on December 17.

The crew has accelerated the promotional campaign and ‘Saami Saami’ was released as part of this on Thursday.

It is a song sung by the heroine, describing the qualities of the hero, and the chemistry between Allu Arjun and Rashmika is attracting viewers.

The film has been made against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling and Allu Arjun will be seen as smuggler Pushpa Raj. Rashmika is playing his love interest Srivalli.

