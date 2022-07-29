Musical Journey Of Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Begins on This Date

Ponniyin Selvan fans, we have a massive update for you. Madras Talkies, the production house bankrolling the multi-starrer film, has announced the release date of the movie’s first single on Twitter. Along with that, they have also shared a new poster featuring Karthi.

The tweet said, “Let’s begin our musical journey into the world of Cholas! PS1 First Single coming your way on 31st July at 6 pm!”



Before this, the makers also teased the fans with a BTS clip of superstar Vikram doing the voiceovers. The tweet said, “Our Chola Tiger Roars – in 5 tongues! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada!” The video has crossed over lakh views and the comments section is flooded with all the love and excitement.



To give the movie a historically accurate feel, A.R. Rahman reportedly researched the musical instruments used during the Chola era. The song’s composer, Iravin Nizhal, was working on it in a video that the producers released.



The audience was thrilled by the beats. They flocked to the comments section to extol the virtues of A.R. Rahman’s genius as a composer. The drummers Sivamani, Andrews, Kuberan, and Veda received praise for their flawless synchronisation with A.R. Rahman.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, which will be dubbed in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, will hit theatres on September 30. It is based on a book of the same name by author Kalki Krishnamurthy. The cast of Ponniyin Selvan boasts stars like Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi.

Additionally, the film also has Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Parthiban.

